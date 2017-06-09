Doctor proposes leaf blower ban in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Leaf blowers have been in existence for nearly 50 years. But, a doctor in New Haven is trying to ban their use in the Elm City, citing environmental concerns.

One of the primary reasons an associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine wants leaf blowers banned in the city is because of elevated pollutants.

"You could drive a Ford F-150 truck from Texas to Alaska and emit the same amount of hydrocarbons as a half hour of leaf blowing," said Dr. Karen Jubanyik.

Leaf blowers, she says, are among the top 10 sources of noise pollution in communities, cranking out up to 80 decibels.

"Anything above 55 decibels disrupts peoples thought processes, affects cardiovascular health, immunity, psychological well-being, anxiety."

Landscapers say a leaf blower ban would kill their businesses. Manny Ruiz, the owner of E and E Landscaping Services, pointed out a Mew Yard he presently takes care of for $30 each time he mows, trims and blows.

"Now, if I have to use a rake and a broom, then, you're going to be looking at around 50 or 55 bucks because it's the time that I'm putting in here," Ruiz said.

Leaf blower restrictions or bans are not unprecedented, including throughout most of California.

"Maplewood New Jersey just passed a law in March of this year preventing leaf blower use anytime between May 15 and September 30," Jubanyik said.

She met on Wednesday with New Haven's Environmental Advisory Council, which was receptive to the idea. But, a lawyer on hand, said any legislation change would likely have to start at the state level.