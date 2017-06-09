× Fatal dump truck crash closes 2 lanes on I-91 North in Wethersfield

HARTFORD — A fatal crash involving a dump truck deep in the woods in Wethersfield has closed I-91 North between exits 26 and 27, according to state police.

Police said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. They said the fire department had to extricate the driver of the dump truck.

Police said the right and right center lanes are closed.

AAA Hartford said this dump truck crash is the 125th fatal crash in the state so far this year.

