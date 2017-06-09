× Hartford police arrest robbery suspect after “Offer Up” assault

HARTFORD — Hartford police said they have arrested a robbery suspect after he assaulted somebody trying to buy an iPhone from him.

On March 11 at around 7 p.m, Hartford police said they received a report of an armed robbery and carjacking at 2621 Main Street.

They said the victim told them he had arranged to meet an unknown individual to purchase an iPhone offered for sale on the website “Offer-Up.” The victim told them he was then approached by three suspects, and one of them had a gun. Police said the armed suspect then hit the victim with the gun and took personal items and money, along with the victim’s car. The victim received on-scene medical care for a head injury.

On June 7, police arrested 21-year-old Raekwon Gaines at 17 Barbour Street in connection to the incident and charged him on robbery and larceny charges.

Gaines is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police say online transactions such as “Offer-Up” and “Craigslist” continue to be a problem for them. If you are using on of these sites, they ask that you conduct the transaction in the safety of the HPD parking lot.