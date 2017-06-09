High School Baseball: Waterford captures Class M title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- No. 4 Lewis Mills took on No. 3 Waterford at Palmer Field Friday night for all the marbles.

Waterford Lancers' pitcher Mike Burrows, set the tone for the night in the first inning striking out the side. The game would remain scoreless till the bottom of the third when Lancer Collin Bakken drove in Daniel Castelpoggi with a line drive over third base.

Two batters later, Bakken crossed the plate when Dylan Bosco dropped a hit in shallow right field for the Lancers. The Lancers would go up 4-0 in the top of the seventh with Burrows still on the mound and still mowing down batters.

He would again strike out the side for his 13-14-15 strikeouts of the night, grabbing the Class M baseball Championship for Waterford with a two-hit shutout.