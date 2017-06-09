Locals react after 30 cars, 1 house were broken into in West Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD – There have been a number of car thefts across Connecticut in recent months and it does not appear to be stopping.

This time, thieves stole from garages and people as well and it all happened during the overnight hours.

Police said these incidents took place in the areas of Farmington Avenue, Garfield, Sunset Terrace, Tunxis Road, Mountain Road, Ridgewood, Sedgwick, Lemay and Rosedale. They said small amounts of money, bikes and electronics were taken.

“It’s very safe, very quiet,” said Elizabeth O’Neill of West Hartford.

O’Neill has lived on Sunset Terrace for close to seven years. She found out Thursday morning she was the victim of one of 30 car and garage burglaries and said West Hartford is certainly not excluded from crime.

“I did forget that there were some jewelry in our glove box,” added O’Neill.

Not far away is her neighbor Susan Forrester who also had her car broken into.

“Like really bad luck, right? The one night I leave my car out of the garage, I forgot to lock it!” said Forrester of West Hartford.

She and her neighbors found important documents and valuables in their trash cans, items that were thrown in there by the thieves after they rummaged through the cars.

“You know, we don’t live in a bubble and we have to lock our cars,” added Forrester.

Meanwhile, about 10 minutes away, a couple’s home on Long Lane Boulevard was burglarized while they were sleeping.

“I noticed that the TV was gone. We had a 60-inch Samsung,” said James Iannone of West Hartford.

Also stolen from them were three laptops and money from Iannone’s wallet. He said he forgot to lock his back door which is where the thieves were able to sneak in.

There was also an attempt to break into his neighbor’s home where their glass door is shattered.

“We’ve put it out there before and understand people are busy in their lives and forget to secure their cars, but last night we had a number of garages entered,” said Lt. Eric Rocheleau of the West Hartford Police Department.

Police said they do not believe the car burglaries are connected to the home burglary. However, they’re asking anyone who has surveillance footage that may help them track down the thieves are urged to turn it over.