Much needed heat heads our way this weekend

A few scattered showers dotted the skies today, with a mix of sun and clouds for the state when it’s not raining. But the bigger story is the impending heat, which has been slowly building since Wednesday.

Highs today reach 80 in many places, but this pales in comparison to the next few days. Under dominant sun Sunday, and a southerly flow, expect temps to reach 90 inland, with highs staying in the 90s Monday and Tuesday. With this summer feel comes summer-like humidity, so take it easy outside!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warmer. Chance isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: Upper 70s-Low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, turning more humid. High: Upper 80s – near 90. Mid 80s shoreline.

Monday: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 90-95, inland, cooler along the beaches.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, chance for late thunderstorms. High: Low 90s, inland, cooler along the beaches.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 80s.

