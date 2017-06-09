× Officials: Woman in critical condition after being struck by car in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Fire officials said a woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car Friday night.

Manchester Fire Department said the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m., in the area of Main Street. Firefighters said a woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital.

Firefighters said the car stopped after hitting the woman and is cooperating with the investigation. Officials have not yet determined who was at fault, or if there was any criminal aspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police.