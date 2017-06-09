Police and community leaders are preparing for 2 opposing rallies Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERLIN -- One rally is being held by a controversial group holding rallies nationwide calling it the "March Against Sharia." The other? Is meant to show support for those who are Muslim. Both demonstrations will face off in Waterbury Saturday.

A mosque was filled with people of all backgrounds, showing support for Connecticut's Muslims. Dr. Reza Manzoor, of the Islamic Association of Greater Hartford, said "It's vital that we come together out of love and respect."

Governor Malloy also making an appearance saying the group 'Act for America' should not be spreading negative messages in Connecticut.

I'm not afraid. We shouldn't be afraid. We have to stand up to the bullies in the playground and this organization which is quite frankly despicable and is not welcome in our state," said Malloy.

Letters of solidarity were also read from Senator Blumenthal and Senator Murphy. Act for America describes itself as the NRA of National Security, the nation's largest nonprofit aimed at protecting America from terrorism.

But the people at the meeting said "Act's messages are those of hate."

Janet Conley of West Hartford said "I think automatically it goes to the ignorance where they automatically fear and they think of hate. They don't think of love."

Linda Rigono of Higganum said "People don't know what they believe. People don't know how they are. People don't know they're just like us."

Through education and outreach, tonight's gathering was meant to combat the fear and division.

Mary Whelander, Leader of Action Together, said "I also know that our country is better than that. Better than that hate speech that divides us and uses fear to destroy communities."