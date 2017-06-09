× Police: Man crashes car, strips off clothes, and climbs on top of car

HARTFORD — Hartford police say they are investigating after a man on and with PCP and marijuana crashed his car.

On June 9 around 1 p.m., the man reportedly crashed his car on the corner of Park Street and Prospect at a 7-Eleven. He then stripped out of his clothes and climbed on top of his car.

The man was eventually subdued. He is facing narcotic and motor vehicle accident charges.

Stay with FOX61 for any developments on this story.