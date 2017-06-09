× Police on the lookout for suspect after man shot through ceiling in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police were alerted of a shooting at 395 Sherman Parkway in New Haven happened just after 3 a.m. on Friday.

Police said when they got there, they found a man suffering from a bullet wound to the left thigh. Tyler Smith, 28, was hit while sitting in his apartment. Authorities say the shot was fired through the ceiling from the apartment below Smith.

Police said they checked the third-floor apartment below, but no one was found there. Police said they are still searching for the gunman.

Smith was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment and has since been released.