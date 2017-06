× Police: Woman OK after arm gets struck by Amtrak train in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS — Police said a woman was struck by a Amtrak train Friday evening.

Windsor Locks police said the incident occurred on the Connecticut Route 140 bridge in Windsor Locks. Police said the train hit her in the arm but is okay. The train operator stopped the train immediately.

Police are investigating the incident. Additional information has not been released at this time.