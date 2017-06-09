× State Troopers won’t face charges in fatal 2015 shooting of bank robbery suspect

OLD SAYBROOK — No charges will be made against two State Police Troopers who fatally shot a bank robbery suspect in 2015, according to the State’s Attorney’s office.

Richard P. Love, 31, of Groton was shot and killed by police at an Old Saybrook motel on October 10, 2015.

Trooper First Class Daniel McCarthy, a 23-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police and Trooper First Class Carson Konow, an 8-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police, were both involved in the shooting.

State Police said the incident began when police found out a suspect, who was the focus of multiple investigations, was at the motel. They found Love barricaded inside his motel room, holding a gun.

The State Police Tactical Team ordered Love to drop his weapon, but they said Love instead pointed his gun at them. McCarthy and Konow shot Love, who was declared dead at the scene.

Police said they seized roughly 180 bundles of heroin and suspected crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a handgun, and loaded magazines from inside the motel room. A large amount of cash believed to be related to several bank robberies in Southeast Connecticut and Rhode Island was also found.