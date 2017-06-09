× The Country Diner in Enfield is ‘often imitated, never duplicated’

ENFIELD — The Country Diner in Enfield is all about good food, good friends and a down home atmosphere.

It’s a place where you are not just a customer, you are part of the family.

“I think the trick to success is to give people what you would take home to your family, nothing less,” said owner Joe Ravalese. “We’re known as place where people come to meet and eat.”

The menu is vast, one of the largest in the area that is complete with traditional favorites.

“If you can’t find something on the menu, then you are not hungry,” said Ravalese.

The hot spot on Hazard Avenue serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner where, as their shirts say, their dishes are ‘often imitated but never duplicated’.

Only the freshest ingredients are used and customers take notice.

Paul B. said on Yelp, “Delicious…the omelettes are out of this world. I would go here for breakfast every day if I could. Nice hometown diner.”

It is a diner that pays homage to police and first responders. There are PD patches in frames on the walls from all over the country. Ravalese is a retired police officer of 30 years and now uses the diner for charity work while raising money for various causes.

“I’m still serving the public, just in a different capacity,” Ravalese said with a smile.

