Trumbull man scammed out of $8,500 in what police call 'grandparent scam'

TRUMBULL — Money scams seem to be everywhere now. Fake IRS calls, computer viruses, car skimmers, and now, the “Grandparent Scam”.

On June 1st, Trumbull was able to foil a plot to defraud a Trumbull man of over $8,000.

The elderly Trumbull resident had received a phone call from a man who identified himself as a police officer from the Boston Police Department. He said that the resident’s grandson was in Jail after receiving a D.U.I.. The caller told the resident to send $8,500 for bond money to an address in Boston.

The resident did was told and sent the cash via the U.S. Postal Service. Shortly after, the resident was able to make contact with a family member and found that his grandson was not incarcerated and this was a scam.

Trumbull Police were then notified and they contacted the Postal SErvice. Officials from the Postal Inspection SErvice in Boston were able to intercept the mail, and stopped the cash from being lost. They are currently investigating.

Law Enforcement agencies regularly receive reports of this activity which has been dubbed “The Grandparent Scam”. Callers pretend to be the grandchild, an attorney, or other official, asking for money to be sent by a wire transfer or mailed for bond money or medical treatment. It’s often mailed to various locations including popular vacation destinations in other countries.

Trumbull Police ask residents if this happens to them to do the following:

Slow down, remain calm, get the callers information and tell them you’ll call them back

Try to contact the grandchild or other relatives to confirm even if asked not to

Call the police agency involved for confirmation

Tell the caller you will have someone deliver the money in person

If still unable to confirm, contact your local police for assistance.