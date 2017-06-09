× Pets perish in fire at Southington firefighter’s house

SOUTHINGTON — A fire that tore through home this morning in Southington sadly took the lives of pets living inside.

Officials said the fire happened at 11 Todd Road in Southington. The driver of the first engine truck to arrive on the scene, firefighter Anthony Esteves, lived at the home with his parents.

When they arrived, according to Battalion Chief Glenn Dube, there was fire showing in both floors of the home.

Meriden firefighters also assisted on the scene, and pulled the pets from the home during a search.

Dube said firefighters did their best to revive the animals on scene before Southington Animal Control Officers took them to the veterinarian. Unfortunately, they were unable to be saved.

Officials said there is extensive damage to both floors of the home.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.