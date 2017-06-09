× West Hartford police ID Bloomfield crash victim

WEST HARTFORD — West Hartford Police identified the man they say died after crashing into a tree Thursday night.

Hakeem Massiah, 22, of Bloomfield, was driving a car northbound on Bloomfield Avenue at a high rate of speed around 8 p.m. Thursday night. The car left the roadway, and struck a tree, killing Massiah. He was the only occupant in the car.

Police say that the car left a skid mark and a gouge trail over 400 feet long until it struck the tree.

Police said the road was closed and were asking drivers to access the JCC and Hebrew Center on Simsbury Road. The road was reopened at around 4 a.m. Friday.

The incident is still under investigation by police.