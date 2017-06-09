× Yard Goats go to bat for employees by offering discounted college tuition

HARTFORD — The Hartford Yard Goats are now offering all of their full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees discounted college tuition.

The team is partnering with Albertus Magnus College in New Haven. The college will allow employees to save 10 percent on accelerated undergraduate and graduate degrees, as well as a waiver on application fees. These courses will allow employees to complete their degrees at a quicker pace while ensuring time needed to earn a living.

Yard Goats Assistant General Manager Mike Abramson said in a statement:

“This unique benefit is another great way to help us attract great employees and at the same time help better the lives of our staff, the majority of whom are Hartford residents. Fans have told us overwhelmingly they love the friendly & knowledgeable staff at the park, and we want to ensure that continues.”

Sr. Anne Kilbride, President of Albertus Magnus College said in a release:

“Albertus Magnus College is delighted to welcome employees of the Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club. We are confident that the employees will find beneficial academic and student friendly programs designed for working adults at Albertus.”

You can apply for a position with the Yard Goats by visiting www.yardgoatsbaseball.com and clicking on the “Dunkin’ Donuts Park” tab.

The Yard Goats have a home series starting Tuesday against the Trenton Thunder. Featured in this 6-game homestand is a Fidget Spinner giveaway, a Bobblehead giveaway, national entertainment act Zooperstars, Star Wars Night, fireworks, and a Father’s Day catch on the field!

Fans can visit the team’s website or call the Click-it-or-Ticket Box Office at 860-246-4628 for tickets and complete list of promotions.