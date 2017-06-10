× Adam West, star of TV’s ‘Batman,’ Dies at 88

HOLLYWOOD — Adam West, actor and voice actor loved by many, has died at the age of 88 according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He died Friday night after a short battle with Leukemia, a family spokesperson said. He died peacefully surrounded by his family and is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Our beloved AW passed away last night. He was the greatest. We'll miss him like crazy. We know you'll miss him too – West Family pic.twitter.com/8bkEq1C2ao — Adam West (@therealadamwest) June 10, 2017

On the big screen, West played a wealthy Main Line husband who meets an early end in Paul Newman’s The Young Philadelphians (1959), was one of the first two humans on the Red Planet in Robinson Crusoe on Mars (1964) and contributed his velvety voice to the animated Redux Riding Hood (1997), which received an Oscar nomination for best short film.

West was also probably best known for his role as the caped crusader in the 1966 TV series of Batman, and then as his role as a voice actor for Mayor West in Family Guy on FOX.

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family said in a statement.