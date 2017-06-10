× Body of Enfield man found at Congamond Lakes in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. — Police said the body of a missing swimmer was found after a two day search.

Southwick police said Michael Chace, 33 of Enfield, was found around 10:30 a.m., Saturday.

“The detectives from Massachusetts State Police and Medical Examiner have jurisdiction with regards to this investigation. They are being assisted by Sergeant Robert D. Landis of he Southwick Police Department. This is an ongoing investigation in which the results will not be established for several months,” police said.

Police said “The family of Michael Chace and I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the rescue and recovery efforts by the member of Southwick Fire Department, Southwick Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Special operations Dive Team, the Massachusetts Environment Police as well as the Suffield Police.”