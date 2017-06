× Glastonbury Police investigating suspicious death

GLASTONBURY — Glastonbury Police say they are investigating what they call a “suspicious, untimely” death.

The investigation started Friday night around 8:30 p.m. on Woodhaven Road.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

Glastonbury Police and State Police Eastern District Major Crimes are investigating.

