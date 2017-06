× Hamden PD: Motorcyclist injured following accident; Davis Street closed

HAMDEN — Police said a motorcyclist is suffering from life-threatening injuries following an accident Saturday afternoon.

Hamden police said Davis Street is closed at the moment. The biker was taken to the hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

MVA- Davis St & Hartford Tpke- Davis St closed between whitney & ridge. Motorcyclist transported to hospital w life-threatening injuries — HAMDEN POLICE – CT (@HAMDENPOLICECT) June 10, 2017

It is unknown at this time if another vehicle(s) were involved. FOX61 will keep you updated as soon as additional details come in.