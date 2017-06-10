Heat wave on the way with temps in the 90s Sunday through Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for our second heat-wave of 2017 that will begin Sunday and continue through Tuesday, with Monday being the hottest day of the next three days.

Under dominant sun, and a southwesterly flow, expect temps to reach the low 90s Sunday, mid 90s Monday and near 90 Tuesday. If you're heading to the beaches, air temps will average in the upper 70s to low 80s, due to the sea breeze effect because ocean water temperatures are still relatively cool, averaging in the 50s and low 60s.

With this summer feel, comes summer-like humidity, and some air pollution in the form of high ozone, so take it easy outside!

A cold front will usher in a return to a seasonal temperatures for the middle and end of the week with temps averaging in the 70s to near 80.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Moonlit sky, mild. Low: 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, turning more humid. High: Low 90s, 80s shoreline.

Monday: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 90-95, inland, cooler along the beaches.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, chance for afternoon thunderstorms. High: Low 90s, inland, cooler along the beaches.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 80.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 75-80.

Friday: Cloudy with showers and periods of rain. High: 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

