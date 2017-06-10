Police: Domestic violence dispute leads to stabbing in New London

NEW LONDON — Police said a woman stabbed a victim during a domestic dispute Friday.

Around 7:29 p.m., New London police said they responded to a report that an individual had been stabbed during a domestic dispute.

Police said when they arrived, they saw an individual suffering from a stab wound to the chest area. The victim was transported to the L&M Hospital for medical care and was taken to Yale-New Haven for additional care.

Police charged Marilyn Cruz, 59 of New London, with first degree reckless endangerment, first degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, breach of peace and violation of protection order.

Cruz is being held on a $200,000 bond.