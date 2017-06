× Police: Man shot in drive-by in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police said a drive-by took place Saturday night that injured one man who was at a house party.

New Haven police said the 33-year-old victim was shot several times near Harding Place. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the car is a dark color sedan and was heading south on Sherman Parkway.

No additional information has been released at this time.