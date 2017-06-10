Police: Officer discharged firearm during traffic stop, suspect fled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON -- Police are investigating after an officer discharged their firearm at a traffic stop, and a suspect fled.

Around 8 p.m. Friday night, police say a Canton Police officer discharged his firearm in the line of duty during a traffic stop at Collins View Road after interacting with the suspect.

The suspect then fled the area in a vehicle, and is still be sought by police. It's unknown if they were injured.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for evaluation purposes.

Witnesses reported hearing arond 6 shots being fired.

Police say that the Hartford Office of the State's Attorney is leading the investigation and is assisted by the State Police Major Crime Squad.

The incident remains under investigation, and any witnesses are being asked to contact the State Police at 860-685-8190 or Canton Police at 860-693-0221.

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops