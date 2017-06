× Police: Route 20 in East Granby closed following motorcycle, car accident

EAST GRANBY — Police have shutdown Route 20 in East Granby due to a motorcycle, car collision Saturday night.

State police said the accident occurred in the area of Metacomet Drive. Serious injuries have been reported due to the accident.

#cttraffic Route 20 East Granby in area of Metacomet Drive closed for motorcycle accident with serious injury. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 11, 2017

No additional information has been released at this time.