Seymour police searching for robbery suspect

SEYMOUR — Police in Seymour are looking for a man who they said is considered armed and dangerous.

The man is accused of two armed robberies in the town, one at a local Stop and Shop and the other, at a tobacco shop in Seybridge Plaza. Officers are asking anyone who recognizes him to give them a call.

“Email Inspector Joe DeNigris jdenigris@seymourpolice.org if you can assist with identification or call the police 203-881-7601. All tips can remain confidential,” said police.