Summer-like weather arrives with sun, warmth, and the chance of a shower

Today is the transition day with a warm front and the chance for a few scattered showers dotted the skies today under a a mix of sun and clouds for the state when it’s not raining. But the bigger story is the impending second heat-wave of 2017. It will begin Sunday and continue through Tuesday with Monday being the hottest day of the three day heat wave.

Under dominant sun, and a southwesterly flow, expect temps to reach the low 90s inland Sunday, well-up in the 90s Monday and near 90 Tuesday. With this summer feel comes summer-like humidity, and some air pollution in the form of high ozone, so take it easy outside! A cold front will usher in a return to a seasonal temperatures for the middle and end of the week.

Forecast Details:

Today: Partly cloudy, warmer. Chance isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: Upper 70s-Low 80s.

Tonight: Moonlit sky, mild. Low: 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, turning more humid. High: Upper 80s – near 90. Mid 80s shoreline.

Monday: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 90-95, inland, cooler along the beaches.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, chance for late thunderstorms. High: Low 90s, inland, cooler along the beaches.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 80.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 75-80.

