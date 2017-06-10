The Stan Simpson Show: Corporate giant preparing to leave Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Twice in two years, a major corporate asset in Connecticut has decide to uproot and relocate.

Last year, it was GE bolting Fairfield for Boston. Now, venerable Aetna has confirmed that after 164 years in Hartford, it too is leaving the state for a new location.

Hundreds of jobs will be lost. The financial and psychological damage to the state’s psyche is incalculable.

Hartford Business Journal Editor Greg Bordonaro and Quinnipiac International Business Professor Mohammad Elahee joins the Stan Simpson show to talk about these catastrophic corporate exits.

