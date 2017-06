Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Tournament Director Nathan Grube joins The Stan Simpson show to talk about the A-list talent that will appear this year.

Earlier this month, two-time major champion Jordan Spieth committed to the 2017 Travelers Championship. Spieth joins two others currently ranked in the top 10 in this years tournament, No. 2 Rory McIIroy and No. 3 Jason Day.

The annual Travelers Open golf championship is set for June 19-25.