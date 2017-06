× All lanes open on Route 15 New Haven following car crash

NEW HAVEN — Route 15 near exit 59 in New Haven has re-opened following a car crash Sunday.

State police said that the one lane was closed for some time following a car that crash down into the embankment.

Police say the driver suffered minor injuries.

#cttraffic: UPDATE-Rt15 NB near exit 59(New Haven) right lane closed for 1 car accident off roadway w/ no injuries. pic.twitter.com/XN4jTJX391 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 11, 2017