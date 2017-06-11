Avon Volunteer Fire Department sets out on fire call, helps wedding couple to their party
AVON — The Avon Volunteer Fire Department went above and beyond the normal call for help Saturday afternoon.
They were dispatched to West Avon Congregational Chuch for a report of a bus fire. They say when they arrived, the crews found a trolly bus with an engine compartment fire.
It was knocked down by a fire estinguisher that the bus driver had.
But, turns out, the bus was for a wedding party.
So, of course, they gave the bride and groom a ride to their reception.
Engine 14 with a crew of four – Lt. Kaswer, Lt. Baldwin, Firefighter Costill, and Firefighter Del Gallo – had the wonderful honor of making sure the happy couple didn’t miss their own party.
