× Avon Volunteer Fire Department sets out on fire call, helps wedding couple to their party

AVON — The Avon Volunteer Fire Department went above and beyond the normal call for help Saturday afternoon.

They were dispatched to West Avon Congregational Chuch for a report of a bus fire. They say when they arrived, the crews found a trolly bus with an engine compartment fire.

It was knocked down by a fire estinguisher that the bus driver had.

But, turns out, the bus was for a wedding party.

So, of course, they gave the bride and groom a ride to their reception.

Engine 14 with a crew of four – Lt. Kaswer, Lt. Baldwin, Firefighter Costill, and Firefighter Del Gallo – had the wonderful honor of making sure the happy couple didn’t miss their own party.