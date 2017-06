× Crews searching for swimmer missing in Connecticut River around Haddam

HADDAM — Emergency crews are searching the area for a swimmer missing in the Connecticut River Sunday afternoon.

State Police said the crews were called at 5:11 p.m. DEEP was assisting State Troopers and the Coast Guard had been notified.

Trooper One helicopter and the state police dive team were called to the Haddam Meadows Boat Launch.

