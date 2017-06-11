× East Hartford police issue Silver Alert for missing 7-year-old and his mother

EAST HARTFORD — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing seven-year-old and his mother Sunday night.

Michael Osborne Jr., 7, is black, four feet, two inches tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 50 lbs. Police did not have a description of his clothing.

His mother, Tia Girven-Osborne, 40, is black with black hair and brown eyes. She is five foot, three inches and weighs 199 lbs. She should be operating a green 2008 Honda CRV, with Connecticut registration AG61556.

Police said Michael has been missing since Saturday and was last seen with his mother. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the East Hartford Police Department at 860-528-4401.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.