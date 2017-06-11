× East Windsor police rescue dog left in hot car

EAST WINDSOR — A timely reminder from the police as the weather gets warmer, don’t leave pets or people in cars with the windows up.

Police rescued a small dog that was in a car at Walmart. Police said the car was not running and the window was barely cracked. They had received numerous complaints that the dog was barking in the car.

Police were able to get into the car and get the dog out and provide it with water until the owner was located inside Walmart.

With the sun out, temperatures in a parked vehicle can rise to dangerous levels very quickly and people and pets can suffer from heat stroke and worse. Police remind drivers to check for pets and infants in car seats every time they leave the car.

