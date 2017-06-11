× Ellington emergency crews, LifeStar called to Ellington Airport after parachutist hard landing

ELLINGTON — Ellington Fire Department and emergency crews are on the scene at the Ellington Airport where a parachutist had a “hard landing”.

According to Tolland County Dispatch, the scene is at the parachute drop zone at Ellington Airport.

They were able to locate the victim, and they are reported to be semi-responsive.

LifeStar has been called to the scene.

