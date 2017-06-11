People, pets rescued as fire destroys Waterbury home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- Firefighters battled a fire that destroyed a house Sunday.

Crews were called out to 102 Windsor St. for the fire in the two-story home to find that it was heavily involved when they arrived around 10 a.m.

Witnesses on the scene said people and pets were rescued off the roof.

Tony Boccanfuso, a drummer at the Walnut Hill Community church next door, said, "It was just panic. They were on the roof, scared, they didn't know what to do. The father wanted to throw the child off the roof down to me."

"From the front it was billowing out of the windows just like you see in the movies, " said Luke Amory.

Check back for further details as they develop.