High School Baseball: Foran defeats North Haven in Class L title game

MIDDLETOWN -- It was the No. 7 North Haven Indians who took on the Cinderella team of the tournament, No. 32 Foran Lions.

In the top of the first, the Lions proved why they were in the finals when senior Justin Lanese knocked a two run home run over the center field wall. They would add to that lead in the fourth when John Lickteig drove in two more runs.

Indians would finally get on the board in the bottom of the inning. Foran would strike right back in the top of the fifth when Mike Leson hit a two run shot of his own. Lions would add one more run to win by the final 8-2, winning the Class L title and the first baseball championship in school history.