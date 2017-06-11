High School Baseball: Holy Cross captures Class S title; defeats Lyman Memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- No.1 Holy Crusaders took on No. 2 Bulldogs of Lyman Memorial for the Class S baseball final at Palmer Field on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams put up big numbers and it was the Bulldogs' bats that started it off. They would add three runs in the top of the first and the Crusaders quickly answered in the second by putting up four of their own to take the lead.

Holy Cross would add three more in the third going into the fourth where Lyman answered in a big way. They tallied five runs including a grand slam by Colton Bender to regain the lead 8-7. In the bottom of the inning Crusaders had a six run inning to regain the lead and never looked back as they won the Class S final, 13-9.