High School Baseball: Staples upsets Amity in Class LL final

MIDDLETOWN -- In the Class LL baseball final, No. 1 Amity Spartans were back at Palmer Field looking for their 5th straight state title as they took on the No. 11 Wreckers from Staples High School.

Both teams showed tough defense to start the game which kept the contest scoreless till the bottom of the fourth. Amity had the bases loaded when Adam Hurwitz sliced a grounder to first base,was thrown out but John Nolan crossed home to get Spartans on the board 1-0.

In the top of the fifth, the Wreckers quickly answered as Chris Drbal hit a fly ball deep to center passing a diving Colin Beaulieu that drove in Harris Azadian from second base to tie the game 1-1.

The next batter, starting pitcher Chad Knight, helped his own cause in a big way with a two-run homer over the center field fence as Staples grabbed a 3-1 lead. They would add two more runs in the seventh and win the Class LL championship by the final, 5-1.