No more handouts: Connecticut to mail driver licenses

WETHERSFIELD — Connecticut motor vehicle officials are phasing in a program to mail all driver licenses and ID cards to residents instead of handing them out on the spot.

The Department of Motor Vehicles says the new program will begin Tuesday.

All residents must still appear at DMV or AAA offices to apply for or renew licenses and state IDs. People will receive temporary paper cards until their permanent cards arrive in the mail.

Connecticut will join more than 25 other states that now mail licenses and IDs. The program, called Central Issuance, is required under the federal Real ID Act.

Officials urge people to apply for or renew their licenses at least a week before their birthdays to get their new cards in the mail before the old ones expire.

