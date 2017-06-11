× Norwich Road in Plainfield closed after Saturday night crash

PLAINFIELD — Police are saying that Norwich Road in Plainfield will be closed for a few more hours following a crash Saturday night.

ARound 7:20 p.m., police along with the Plainfield Fire Department responded to Norwich Road near Commercial Drive for a report of a car crash. When they arrived, they saw only one car was involved. The driver, George Gadue, 40, of Plainfield, was driving southbound when he ran off the right side of the road, striking a pole. The pole snapped, causing power lines to cross Norwich Road.

Gaude, and his passenger Jessica Cramer, 40, were taken to Backus Hospital for possible injuries.

Police say that Norwich would will be closed from Bishops Crossing to Toper Road for around 5-6 more hours.

The crash remains under investigation.