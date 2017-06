Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A prominent Connecticut defense attorney reacts to Thursday's testimony by James Comey, about his conversations with President Trump.

Did the President obstruct justice by telling Comey that he hoped Comey could call off the investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn?

How likely is it that the President will be impeached, based on that testimony?

Guest:

Jim Bergenn, Shipman and Goodwin, Hartford