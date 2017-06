Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Special session ahead, in the CT General Assembly! Why no new budget? Why no vote on proposals to boost state revenue by legalizing recreational marijuana and bringing back highway tolls?

Guests:

Rep. Melissa Ziobron (R) East Haddam, Assistant Minority Leader, Ranking Member Appropriations Committee

Rep. Antonio ("Tony") Guerrera (D) Rocky Hill

