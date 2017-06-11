× With 2nd heat wave on the way, Simsbury opens cooling centers

SIMSBURY — With temperatures across the state hitting 90 degrees or more over the next few days, Simsbury has set up two cooling centers to help its residents beat the heat.

The cooling centers will be open Sunday through Tuesday at the following locations:

Simsbury Public Library (lower level entrance): 725 Hopmeadow Street. House of operation are Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday and Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Eno Memorial Hall (senior center): 754 Hopmeadow Street. Hours of operation are Monday: 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The Social Services Department is reminding residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, check on elderly family members and neighbors, and never leave children or pets in an unattended vehicle.