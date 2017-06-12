A 15-year old arrested after an abandoned house caught fire in Harwinton

HARWINTON — A 15 year old has been arrested in Harwinton for arson after they dropped a sparkler on a lawn which caused a fire.

Firefighters from Harwinton and New Hartford responded to the fire at about 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.The 15-year old suspect was identified by the Connecticut Fire Marshall’s Office with the help of neighbors and signed a sworn confession, police said.

The suspect walked onto the property at 8 Ridgewood Drive in Harwinton, lit off a sparkler and watched it extinguish. Police said the suspect left without knowing the grass had caught fire and spread to the house.

An investigation determined that the home was abandoned. There were no injuries but the house was damaged.

The 15-year old was issued a juvenile summons and charged with arson in the third degree, possession of fireworks, simple trespassing, and criminal mischief in the third degree.

They is scheduled to appear in Torrington juvenile court on June 29, 2017.