Another scorcher Monday, and Tuesday, then relief Wednesday

One down, two to go, to get an official heat wave in the books. A hot day Monday, with temps inland getting into the low 90s easily. We also add humidity thanks to a SW wind. As a result, we have an Air Quality Alert for the state, which means take it easy if you’re spending a lot of time outside. Tuesday gets to 90, making the heat wave official, but with a front, storms arrive, and behind the rain, cooler temps in the 70s for Wednesday and the rest of the work week.

Relief is on the way for Wednesday and beyond. Highs will be in the 75-80 degree range for the middle/end of the week, and there is the chance for rain on Friday.

Forecast Details:

Monday: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 90-95, inland, cooler along the beaches.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, chance for afternoon thunderstorms. High: Low 90s, inland, cooler along the beaches.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 80.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 75-80.

Friday: Cloudy with showers and periods of rain. High: 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

