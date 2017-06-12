CT Working Moms fix-up ‘safe house’ for victims of domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few months ago, a local emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence suffered a major setback. Lead paint was discovered and a lengthy abatement process followed.

"It was a truly huge project," said Sharlene Kerelejza, Executive Director of Meriden-Wallingford Chrysalis. "We had to relocate folks for a period of time we had to throw a lot away."

Enter the CT Working Moms, a group of bloggers who garnered attention in 2012 with their belly-baring campaign promoting women's confidence and self-esteem.

"The CT Working Moms wanted to do something to give back to the community. Our motto is 'Let’s love more and judge less' and part of that is helping people whenever we can," said blogger Jessica Hendrickson, who wrote a post asking readers to lend a hand. "They were amazing. We got a great response and within a few months raised over $2000 dollars. With that, we purchased items they needed like bedding, window treatments, some decorative accents to make the house feel more homey and warm and inviting."

With tight budgets, help with the 'safe house' is much appreciated. It creates positivity all around.

"It’s great for the residents to feel that someone does care for them," said Residential Director Carlton Smith.

"It also reminds us that anyone can be here," said Kerelejza. "Domestic violence affects us all, crosses all borders and boundaries and socio-economic status. So, it can also be humbling."

It's moms helping moms...women supporting women.

"We’re all in this together," said Hendrickson. "We’re all here for each other."

Click here to find out how you can support Meriden-Wallingford Chrysalis.