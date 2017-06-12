× Doctor pleads no contest to charges he killed Yale doctor in 2010

NEW HAVEN — Lishan Wang plead no contest to all of the charges he faces in connection with the murder of a Yale University doctor and the attempted murder of his then-pregnant wife.

Last week, the physician was ruled competent to stand trial now that he’s being forcibly medicated.

The Chinese citizen was charged in the 2010 killing of Dr. Vajinder Toor and attempted killing of Toor’s pregnant wife in Branford. Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a 2008 workplace dispute.

A judge ruled Wang incompetent and ordered him to be forcibly medicated to see if competency could be restored. His lawyers say he has delusional disorder and paranoia.

Wang’s public defenders appealed the forced medication, but the state Supreme Court upheld the ruling and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

He will appear in court on Sept. 22.