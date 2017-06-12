× Fire damages apartment building in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — Emergency crews are battling a fire in an apartment building that broke out Monday afternoon.

The fire happened on the 500 block of Burnside Ave. in a three story apartment with businesses on bottom and apartments on the upper floors.

No one was hurt in the fire. Officials believe the fire started in bedroom on the third floor apartment.

Crews responded to calls around 4:20 p.m.

